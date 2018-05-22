Mila Kunis Ditches Bangs for Date Night With Ashton Kutcher: Pic

That was fast!

After Mila Kunis sported some fierce new bangs at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, the 34-year-old actress was snapped out with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, on Monday night in Los Angeles, going back to her regular brunette bob. The actress still looked effortlessly chic, sporting a floral jacket, jeans and a pair of brown oxfords.

Kutcher, 40, also kept it casual, wearing a green sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

Kunis hit the stage at the BBMAs to present Taylor Swift with the top-selling album award for Reputation. The mother of two has been busy lately promoting her new comedy with Kate McKinnon, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Still, she and Kutcher have enjoyed a few date nights, including seeing U2 perform at the Forum in Los Angeles last Thursday night.

Meanwhile, ET was with Kunis and McKinnon to talk about their upcoming action-packed comedy, out Aug. 3, that was shot on location throughout Europe. Watch below:

