Mila Kunis Debuts a Brand-New Hairstyle at Billboard Music Awards

Mila Kunis has a bangin' new 'do!

The 34-year-old actress debuted her new fringe bangs and bob at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. Kunis cut her hair short last month, but according to her stylist, Chad Wood, the stylish bangs are a new addition.

"Bangs and bobs are this year's theme for sure," Wood wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the Bad Moms star.

The mother of two wowed on the red carpet in a shiny black-and-silver David Koma dress and classic pumps, and paired her new hairstyle with a dramatic smokey eye and a light pink lip..

Kunis also hit the stage at the BBMAs to present Taylor Swift with the top-selling album award for Reputation.

The lovely Mila Kunis is here to present the #BBMAs for Top Selling Album! ✨ pic.twitter.com/cprdbOVqiU — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Here's a look at some of the other memorable moments from the BBMAs:

