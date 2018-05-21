Katy Perry Says Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Could Have Used ‘One More Fitting’ (Exclusive)

Katy Perry is a singer-turned-fashion critic!

On Sunday, the 33-year-old pop star opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about this weekend’s biggest event – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding – during night one of the American Idol finals.

“I would have done one more fitting,” Perry quipped of Markle’s stunning Givenchy gown. “I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you.”

The Idol judge added that she preferred Kate Middleton’s 2011 Alexander McQueen bridal look, declaring, “Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won!”

Despite her slight criticism of Markle’s dress, Perry couldn't be more thrilled for the newlyweds.

“I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts," she said. "You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well.”

Perry’s fellow Idol judge, Lionel Richie, also shared what the royal wedding meant to him.

“I remember when [Princess Diana] had them, Lady Di, and it was amazing. Now to see them both married and kids, well not yet, but married,” Richie, 68, told ET, referring to Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. “She would be very proud. I must tell you, I mean, it’s a moment in time, but I’m glad to see they’re moving on as young men now, as family men. I love that.”

