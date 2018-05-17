Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Enjoy Date Night at U2 Concert

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took a break from their two kids to rock out to U2’s Experience + Innocence tour at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday night.

The cute couple was snapped leaving the venue hand in hand after the second of the Irish band’s two L.A. gigs.

Kunis, 34, was casually dressed in black pants, a velvet jacket and white sneakers, while Kutcher, 40, wore a gray top and blue pants.

The two previously caught the band’s Innocence + Experience tour at The Forum in 2015, with Kutcher later praising the GRAMMY winners on Facebook.

“Thank you U2 for all you do,” he wrote. “You inspire me.”

Judging by the big grin on Kunis’ face as she exited the concert, it looks like the pair also had a blast at the latest show, which featured more than two hours of both old and new hits, an extravagant two-story catwalk covered with a translucent two-sided LCD screen and three mini stages.

Humorously introducing the group’s 1980 hit, “I Will Follow” as “our new song,” frontman Bono also launched into “A Beautiful Day,” as the crowd danced under golden lights. However, the audience went silent as the 58-year-old legend ended the song by singing a snippet of Soundgarden's “Black Hole Sun,” in honor of his late friend Chris Cornell, who died a year ago on Friday.

Newer tracks like “Cedarwood Road” and “Iris (Hold Me Close)” -- about the death of Bono's mother, Iris, when he was a teen -- followed, but it was anthems like “Elevation” and “Vertigo” that had the whole audience on their feet as the group rocked a second stage in the middle of the venue.

Throughout the show, which was also attended by such stars as Brad Pitt, Chelsea Handler and Billy Idol, stories and visuals chronicled the group’s career from their early days in war-torn Dublin, Ireland.

“After we escaped from Dublin into the big, wide world, I guess we went a little crazy for a while,” Bono reflected while discussing their “psychedelic period,” which spawned 1997's Pop and the next song on the set list, “Staring at the Sun.” He concluded the track by repeating the lyric, “Happy to go blind,” while images and footage of protesters marching through Charlottesville, Virginia, in August were shown on the big screen.

An encore of “One,” “Love Is Bigger Than Anything” and “13 (There Is a Light)” ended the show, with Bono causally walking offstage and exiting the venue through the arena’s main doors while saying, “Honey, I’m home.”

See more on U2 and previous date nights that Kutcher and Kunis have enjoyed below.

