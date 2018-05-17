Brad Pitt Watches as U2 Pays Tribute to His Late Friend Chris Cornell: Pic

Brad Pitt made a rare appearance at the U2 concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday night, where the legendary band paid tribute to Pitt's friend, the late Chris Cornell.

The 54-year-old actor was snapped entering the arena and appeared to be in good spirits, keeping it casual in khaki pants, a jacket and a newsboy cap.

Roger / EVGA / BACKGRID

During the concert, U2 sang a snippet of the 1994 Soundgarden hit, "Black Hole Sun," in honor of the band's late frontman. Friday marks the one-year anniversary of his death. Cornell died by suicide, and was good friends with Pitt.

Pitt and Cornell's friendship goes back more than a decade. A few months after his split from Angelina Jolie, Pitt made one of his first public appearances to introduce Cornell at the ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu, California, alongside Sting. He also attended Cornell's private memorial last May.

One month later, he was spotted spending time at Universal Studios Hollywood with the late singer's children, Toni and Christopher.

"Brad and Chris were very close," a source told ET of the outing at the time. "Brad wanted to be supportive of [Cornell's wife] Vicky and the kids."

But the A-list actor wasn't the only celebrity in attendance on Wednesday. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Lady Gaga were also spotted at the star-studded U2 concert, as well as Pitt's friends, Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper.

A source previously told ET that Pitt has been casually dating since his 2016 split from Jolie. Last month, rumors swirled that the actor was dating 42-year-old MIT professor Neri Oxman, though sources told ET their friendship is strictly platonic.

Still, a source later told ET that Pitt's friends are "secretly hoping" the two will start dating.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Makes LeBron James Joke During Surprise TV Cameo

Brad Pitt to Produce Movie on the Downfall of Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt's Friends 'Secretly Hoping' He'll Date Neri Oxman (Exclusive)