Ripped Nick Jonas at the Billboard Music Awards is Making Twitter Swoon

Nick Jonas turned the Billboard Music Awards into a gun show on Sunday, showing off his ridiculously ripped physique and giving fans on Twitter virtual fainting spells at his sculpted biceps.

And Jonas was eating it up.

Maybe it was his time spent on the set of Jumanji with Dwayne "The Rock" Jonhson, but the 25-year-old singer and actor showed up to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet positively ripped. He clearly knew what he was doing, wearing a red, short-sleeved shirt that looked like it was barely containing the muscles beneath it. He also sported a single suspender, not that anybody really seemed to notice.

Twitter lit up, the majority of whom described Jonas using varying food analogies. A few samples:

"Everyone out here shookt at nick jonas being a full course meal," wrote one Twitter fan. "sis, ive been ordering this meal since he's been singing about looking ME in the eyes. ive always known. here's to my OG ."

She finished her message with a tongue emoji.

everyone out here shookt at nick jonas being a full course meal. sis, ive been ordering this meal since he's been singing about looking ME in the eyes. ive always known.

here's to my OG 👅 pic.twitter.com/Ai1yZBxo3a — Michelle Angat (@angatdamn) May 21, 2018

Nick Jonas looking like a straight up SNACK at the bbmas rn 🤤 — Lauren Birch ♡ (@CuteLilNerdGirl) May 21, 2018

DAMNNN NICK JONÁS LOOKING LIKE A SNACK https://t.co/AfBei0fQSt — Paulina Cadena (@paulinacadena_) May 21, 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jonas noticed, liking about a dozen similar comments and responding on Twitter to the hubbub.

One Twitter user pointed out Jonas' resemblance -- particularly with the red shirt -- to the buff (but hapless) Gaston, from Disney's animated Beauty and the Beast. Jonas himself responded with a raised eyebrow emoji.

yo @nickjonas looks straight up like a Gaston typa snack rn yaknowwhatimsayin 🙃🙃🙃 #BBMAspic.twitter.com/euetwAqoCx — Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) May 21, 2018

"Y’all are cracking me up... thanks for all the love. 😂 #BBMAs," Jonas added.

Y’all are cracking me up... thanks for all the love. 😂 #BBMAs — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 21, 2018

For more on Jonas' body, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Spotted Making Out With Stunning Brunette in Australia -- See the Pic!

'Handmaid's Tale' Star Madeline Brewer Reacts to Nick Jonas Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez Jokingly Takes a Stab at Nick Jonas for ‘Ruined’ Date With Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift

Related Gallery