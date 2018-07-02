Mila Kunis Reads Her Own Hilarious Lines From 'That '70s Show': Watch

Some jokes never, ever go out of style.

Mila Kunis covers the August issue of Cosmopolitan and while taking a break from her photo shoot, the stunning thespian was asked to read some of her best lines from her days on That ‘70s Show – making for some gut-busting nostalgia.

As diehard fans of the sitcom know, her character had some doozies including: “No, no, no, no, no. You don’t just move on from Jackie Burkhart. I’m like the bottle. You need a 12-step program to break my spell.” Understandably, Mila tackling the lines all these years later had her cracking up in no time.

The first one that had her in stitches goes: “Here’s what I don’t get -- why would Sally sell seashells down by the seashore. I mean, that’s a terrible location for a seashell stand.” She loved it so much, she struggled to even say it!

And another line appears to have taken on a new meaning for the mother of two in the years since starring on the Fox show. “I’m not strong, but I know a lot of ways to destroy a man emotionally.”

“I think my husband can concur,” she responded with a giggle.

In her interview with the magazine, Mila also addressed the regular divorce and pregnancy rumors she faces from the media.

“I don’t read anything about myself," she admitted. "I genuinely don’t know what’s written about me...other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year. I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I’m like, Oh, boy, OK!"

See more on Mila in the clip below.

