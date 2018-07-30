Mila Kunis Defends Ashton Kutcher's 'Real, Normal' Marriage to Demi Moore

Mila Kunis is getting candid about Ashton Kutcher's first marriage.

The Spy Who Dumped Me star sat down with Marc Maron for a recent episode of his WTF podcast, and opened up about how she and Kutcher first got together romantically, years after starring together on That '70s Show, as well as her now-husband's seven-year marriage to Demi Moore.

“Yeah, I married a divorcée," Kunis quipped. Kutcher and Moore tied the knot in 2005, when he was 27 and she was 42, though Kunis insists the pair had a "normal, real relationship.”

“They had three kids they were raising," the actress added, noting that Kutcher still keeps in touch with Moore's daughters, Rumer, 29, Scout, 27, and Tallulah Willis, 24. "It was, like, a normal life… He was younger, but he loved those kids.”

Kunis also dished on how she and Kutcher found life imitating art as they reconnected in real life following his divorce from Moore.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached,” she told Maron. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

However, Kunis said it took Kutcher telling her about someone else he was dating for her to realize the extent of her attachment.

"I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she recalled. “He said something, and I was like … ‘Oh, my god. I love this man, and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had. And so I’m going to speak up.’”

Instead, she said, she came clean about her feelings and Kutcher asked her to move in with him. “He was only single by that point for maybe a year, maybe a year and a half." The pair made it work, welcoming daughter Wyatt in October 2014, tying the knot in July 2015 and welcoming son Dimitri in November 2016, however, Kunis -- who gushed to Maron that Kutcher is "one of the most brilliant human beings I’ve met in my entire life" -- has admitted that it wasn't always easy going.

During another recent podcast appearance, on Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, the 34-year-old actress recalled the early days of her relationship with Kutcher, as they struggled to keep their budding romance under wraps.

"We were crazy neurotic about keeping it a secret, probably to a massive fault where we alienated so many friends, I'm sure," she said.

