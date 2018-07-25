Mila Kunis Jokes She 'Wouldn't Put It Past' Ashton Kutcher to Be a Secret Spy (Exclusive)

Mila Kunis could easily see Ashton Kutcher being a spy.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the 34-year-old actress at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me, at the Fox Village Theater on Wednesday, where she confessed that she wouldn't put it past her husband to have a secret identity.

"I'd be like, 'I knew it!'" Kunis replied, after being asked if she could see Kutcher as a secret agent. "'Clearly, that's why I married you, now what do we do?'...He's so smart. I wouldn't put it past him. Like, ten years from now he's like, 'Babe, I got to tell you something.' I'd be like, 'Yeah, okay, I totally believe it.'"

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kunis' co-star, Kate McKinnon, could also see life imitating art for the couple, joking, "I knew while we were filming, something's up."

"He also has multiple jobs, like, not everything adds up where I'm like, 'What do you really do? What is this office you claim to go to, and why is there many different locations of this office?" Kunis laughed. "I question it. You are welcome to ask him."

Kunis and McKinnon, on the other hand, have had a blast filming the spy comedy together and instantly became friends.

"I feel like [we] laugh so much," the Saturday Night Live comedian shared of making the movie, in which the pair play friends thrust into international espionage when Kunis' character finds out her ex-boyfriend was secretly a spy. "I genuinely laughed a whole bunch."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Earlier this week, while promoting her upcoming comedy, Kunis sat down with Dax Shepard for his podcast, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, and confessed to being incredibly protective of her and Kutcher's relationship when they first started dating in 2012.

"We were crazy neurotic about keeping it a secret, probably to a massive fault where we alienated so many friends, I'm sure," the That's '70s Show alum recalled about the beginning of their relationship. Hear more in the video below.

The Spy Who Dumped Me arrives in theaters on Aug. 3.

