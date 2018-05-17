Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae & Sarah Silverman Poke Fun at 'Vanity Fair' Photoshop Flub With Hilarious 'GQ' Cover

GQ is spoofing the Photoshop fail that nobody can forget.

On Thursday, GQ unveiled its annual June comedy issue featuring Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman on the cover looking stunning in gorgeous dresses, but with a whole lot of misplaced limbs and hands.

Martin Schoeller/GQ

The exaggerated Photoshop flub is clearly referencing Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue that came out in January, when it appeared Reese Witherspoon had three legs and Oprah Winfrey was given three hands.

Retweet this picture of Oprah with 3 hands or you'll have a decade of bad luck pic.twitter.com/nPMOoe3kQk — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 25, 2018

GQ took the trolling further than just the cover, also publishing a mock apology.

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know," the statement on their website reads. "Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ's rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature."

"In an effort to ensure that an error of this magnitude never happens again, and because this sounds like the right thing to say, GQ will be conducting a thorough internal audit of our cover-development process," the statement continued. "To demonstrate our commitment to transparency, we will release the results of the review, quietly, in 17 months, on Medium."

In January, Witherspoon and Winfrey had a sense of humor about the much-maligned photos.

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs," Witherspoon tweeted. "I hope you can still accept me for who I am. (and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it)."

"I accept your 3d leg," Winfrey replied to her A Wrinkle in Time co-star. "As I know you accept my 3d hand."

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

Meanwhile, on Thursday, HBO announced the return date of Rae's hit show, Insecure, which begins its third season on Sunday, Aug. 12 (10:30-11 p.m. ET/PT). ET spoke to Jay Ellis in February, when he hinted that his character, Lawrence, may be gone for good.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Denies Epic Photoshop Fail After Fans Call Her Out

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Out Magazine for Awkward 'Avengers' Photoshop: ‘Does This Look Like Me?’

Miley Cyrus Explains Retracting ‘Vanity Fair’ Apology: ‘I Don’t Do What People Tell Me To Anymore’