Miley Cyrus Explains Retracting ‘Vanity Fair’ Apology: ‘I Don’t Do What People Tell Me To Anymore’

A lot has changed for Miley Cyrus over the past decade!

The 25-year-old coach of The Voice visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, and opened up about her recent apology retraction in regard to a photo she posed for in Vanity Fair back in 2008, when she was 15 years old.

“It was apparently 10 years ago, and I think a lot of things have changed and I think the conversation has changed a lot,” Cyrus told Kimmel. “Something that I really thought about was, you know, sure, some people thought that I did something wrong in their eyes, but I think it was really wrong of someone to put on top of someone that this was my shame and that I should be ashamed of myself.”

Cyrus was referring to the New York Post cover, which proclaimed, “Miley’s Shame,” on top of an image of herself wrapped in a bed sheet, which was taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

“When this photo was taken, my little sister was here on set,” she said of Noah Cyrus. “She actually was sitting with Annie Leibovitz taking photos too and there was nothing sexualized about this on set. It was everyone else’s poisonous thoughts and minds that ended up turning this into something it wasn’t supposed to be. So actually I shouldn’t be ashamed. They should be.”

The former Disney star noted that though she did apologize for the image at the time, she doesn't think she meant it. “I’m sure someone told me to," she said. "But, you know what, that’s why I don’t do what people tell me to anymore because that idea sucked… I think at that time I just wanted this to go away.”

She also clarified that this experience is a perfect example of how her views on being a role model have changed.

“I think I also was trying to balance and understand what being a role model is,” she said. “And to me, I think being a role model has been my free spirited-ness and sometimes my unapologetic attitude for decisions that I feel comfortable with.”

These days, Cyrus has no problem being upfront with her ways, including her recent abstinence from smoking weed.

“I want to be, but no,” she said when asked if she is currently smoking pot. “I am very focused on what I’m working on right now.”

Cyrus added that she thinks weed is “the most magical, amazing” thing and called it “my first and true love."

“It’s just not for me at this time in my life," she continued. "But I’m sure there will be a day that I will happily indulge.”

Cyrus also opened up about life with Liam Hemsworth, talking about one clip of him scaring her in their home.

“I know that it’s May and I was putting our Christmas decorations away finally,” she quipped. “I was already in this really creepy basement and I was coming up to say, ‘Oh my god, that basement is so scary.’ And then he jumped out at the worst time.”

The “Malibu” singer said that the scaring doesn’t upset her, but did note, “I just don’t know why I haven’t caught on to this at all. I just don’t know he’s around every corner. He’s around a lot of corners.”

Cyrus has not been as successful at frightening Hemsworth, saying, “I’m obviously loud and so I’m not very good at scaring people.”

Though the couple seemingly loves their life together, Cyrus did note that 28-year-old actor often objects to some of her keepsakes.

I fucking hate when he does this shit pic.twitter.com/kpmcHnW4Cz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 22, 2018

“I would say that I’m a clean person, but I’m also a bit of a hoarder – he calls it hoarding, I call it collecting,” she explained. “That thin line that divides hoarding and collecting is keeping things in the package, so having things in the boxes.”

Cyrus went on to note that she has saved a bag of peanuts from Southwest Airlines for 15 years, keeping them in the bag.

“They mean something to me!” she insisted. “They represent the beginning of this life for me because I was on my way to L.A. for the first time to audition for Hannah Montana. My dad was there, my dad was in first [class] and I was in coach and he said he’d throw me a hot peanut from the classy section. And then I said, ‘I already have my own.’ So I’ve just kept them with me forever. No matter how stoned, I don’t snack!”

For more from Cyrus, watch the clip below!

