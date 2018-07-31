Mila Kunis Recalls Her Rocky Honeymoon in a RV With Ashton Kutcher and Her In-Laws

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may seem to have a fairy tale romance, but the A-list pair didn’t exactly have the most romantic honeymoon.

Kunis, 34, recalled on Monday's Tonight Show the couple's unfortunate travel plans shortly after their wedding three years ago. It all started when she gifted her husband with an RV and he decided that they would use it for the special occasion.

“If you’ve ever seen the National Lampoon movies, our honeymoon was like a real life National Lampoon’s honeymoon. I’m not exaggerating. I’m not saying it for a laugh,” she insisted to host Jimmy Fallon. “We also honeymooned with my in-laws.”

As if that wasn’t rough enough, things got off to a very rocky start for the family.

“With our 10 month old, we are in a tin can on wheels,” she said of traveling with daughter Wyatt. “That’s how it starts. Eight hours into this RV, our air conditioner breaks in Bakersfield at 110-degree weather… We almost died on the side of a road.”

To make matters worse, the group didn’t even have a safe place to park their RV at night.

“My wonderful, beautiful mother-in-law picked the RV parks that we were staying in, but she didn’t use the Internet. She used books,” Kunis explained, noting that Kutcher's mom, Diane, had promised a nice end to the trip near California's Napa Valley, which is adorned with beautiful wineries.

“An RV park, not in Napa but an hour outside of Napa with two prisons,” she revealed. “Yes, guys, that is where our RV trip ended. My husband looked at me and goes, ‘I quit,’ and I was like, ‘Me too.’ And that was our honeymoon and three years later, we really like each other.”

The couple now have two children, 3-year-old Wyatt and almost 2-year-old Dimitri.

“First of all, you don’t really appreciate having just one until you have two and then hindsight is 20/20 where you’re like, ‘Woo, having just one kid is so much easier,’” Kunis said.

Luckily their children get along for the most part. “My daughter’s very sweet to him. There are times when she’s like an a-hole, but more times than not, she’s really kind and really generous,” she quipped. “He’s a little bit more a boy.”

For more from the adorable family, watch the clip below:

