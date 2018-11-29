Macaulay Culkin’s girlfriend, Brenda Song, is a big Kevin McCallister fan!

The 38-year-old former child star appeared on Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he revealed that his lady love was very interested in seeing Home Alone this holiday season.

"She’s flipping through the channels and she’s like, ‘Eh, you wanna watch it?’ I'm like, ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes!’” he said, laughing.

So did he tell her to get her “no good keister” off his property? Not so much.

"I have indulged that. Most of the time I’m just muttering my lines under my breath, like, ‘Keep the change you filthy animal,’” he recalled. "Whatever gets her motor running, I guess."

Noting that he does get “recognized more this time of year,” Culkin added that he’s currently holding an online competition to vote for his new middle name. Right now the biggest contender is actually “Macaulay Culkin,” which would make him, Macaulay “Macaulay Culkin” Culkin.

"So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, ‘Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?’ I go, ‘Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name,’” he quipped.

