Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Show Off PDA in Berlin

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are on the move!

The couple was photographed showing off a little PDA in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, just days after their romantic getaway to Paris, France.

Culkin, dressed in a USA Basketball T-shirt, striped short-sleeve button-up, jeans and large aviator sunglasses, held hands with his ladylove as they strolled through Friedrichshain. Song, 30, looked cute in denim shorts, a plain black shirt, cool shades and little Chanel bag, which she wore across her chest. Also hanging around her neck was a camera -- though she and Culkin, 37, looked more interested in just enjoying each other's company than snapping pics.

Splash News

Culkin recently opened up about his relationship with Song, sharing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this month that he sees a long-term future with the former Disney star.

“I'm gonna make some babies," he said, when asked if he wants children. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

"This one, I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny, little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable -- a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for,” he added, referencing the son of Yoko Ono and the late John Lennon.

See more on Culkin in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Hold Hands in Paris After Actor Revealed He Wants Kids With Her

Macaulay Culkin Says He Wants to Have Kids With Girlfriend Brenda Song

Mila Kunis Says She and Ex Macaulay Culkin Are 'Not as Friendly' As They Could Be

Related Gallery