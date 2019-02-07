Taylor Swift will not be at the GRAMMYs.

The Reputation singer will miss this year's awards show on Sunday, ET has learned, because she will be in London filming the movie adaptation of Cats, which is set to premiere this December.

While the 29-year-old artist -- who already has 10 GRAMMY wins on 32 nominations -- was locked out of the major categories this year, her most recent record is still up for Best Pop Vocal Album. And we have to say, it will feel a little empty without Swift, whose fashion has become something of a fixture in GRAMMY Awards past.

In any case, Swifties will have to settle for seeing her at a future show, which could be happening sooner rather than later, as Swift was recently seen leaving a recording studio, leading fans to believe some new music is in the works!

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

