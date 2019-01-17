Joe Alwyn is pushing back against the claims that he and Taylor Swift’s romance is shrouded in secrecy.



The 27-year-old actor sat down for a recent interview with Mr. Porter (which also included a striking photo shoot), where he shrugged off fans’ perception that he and his pop star girlfriend are too private with their romance.



“I don’t think more than anyone else,” he says. “I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”



Alwyn has turned avoiding discussing his relationship with the "Gorgeous" songstress into an art form, continually and gracefully sidestepping the kind of highly publicized intrigue that many stars seek out.



In September, the Boy Erased star spoke with British Vogue about fans’ desperate desire to learn more about their relationship, insisting that it’s nobody's business.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he told the magazine (via Daily Mail). "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."



A month later, he politely shut down a similar line of questioning with British GQ, stating: "Someone's private life is by definition private. No one is obliged to share their personal life."



Soon after, he DID discuss his significant other, albeit briefly. Alwyn offered his support for the singer at The Favorite premiere at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival after she shared her progressive political views with her fanbase online, telling an interviewer: “I think it’s great. I think it’s important.”



And earlier this month, when ET asked him if he would ever consider acting alongside Swift in a project, Alwyn gave this cagey response: "It's not planned at the moment. But who knows?"



One thing is certain, the guy is a master at minimizing, deflecting and dismissing when it comes to his love life, and that just makes fans all the more eager to get details!

