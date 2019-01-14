The Kardashian sisters are opening up about where they stand when it comes to their many high-profile celebrity feuds that have sprung up over the years.

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney sat down with Andy Cohen on Monday's Watch What Happens Live!, where they played a round of "Squash That Beef!" and got candid about which fights they've moved past and which still rage on.

Andy came out of the gate asking about the celeb with whom Kim's had the most notable bad blood, Taylor Swift.

"Over it," Kim said flatly, adding that she hasn't had any communication with the 1989 singer, but feels like "we've all moved on."

Kim even said that if she had to be stuck on an elevator with either Taylor or Drake, she'd choose Taylor.

Next, Andy asked about the sisters' tumultuous relationship with their brother's former fiancee, Blac Chyna.

"Still in a lawsuit," Kim said, flippantly.

Andy pressed further asking about reports that the lawsuit, which Chyna filed last year, had been thrown out of court, to which Kim said, "We honestly don't know, and we don't care."

"We can't keep up with it all," Khloe added.

Next, Andy asked about Khloe's online war of words with Amber Rose from years ago, and it seemed as if Kim didn't even remember their falling out.

"I don't even think there was beef," Kim said, shrugging.

"We'll, me and her got into a Twitter fight," Khloe explained. "But it's totally squashed."

Included in the long list of celebrities Kim has fought with in the past is Lindsay Lohan.

The Mean Girls actress once commented on a controversial photo of Kim rocking so-called "Bo Derek braids" -- also known as cornrows or Fulani braids -- writing, "I am confused." Kim didn't let the comment slide, writing back, "You know what's confusing... your sudden foreign accent," tagging Lindsay in the reply.

"It's still confusing," Kim jokingly said of Lindsay's often-mocked adopted accent. "But, I mean, no drama. I like her."

Finally, the host closed out the segment asking about remarks made by Chelsea Handler in which she laid the blame for Donald Trump getting elected president on the Kardashian family and their popular reality show.

"We don't [have that much power,] and it's crazy that she would even put that on somebody else," Khloe said.

"I mean I've seen her, I've talked to her, it's all good," Kim added.

"But that's what I don't like about some people," Khloe interjected. "They want to talk all this crap publically, but when they see us they're up our ass! It's crazy. I don't like that."

