Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are adding another son to their growing family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her famous sisters sat down with Andy Cohen on Monday's Watch What Happens Live, and Kim confirmed that she is expecting another baby boy.

"Do you know if its a boy or girl?" Cohen asked.

"We do. It's a boy, I think," said Kim, who revealed earlier this month that she and her husband were expecting their fourth child together, once again via surrogate.

"What?" Kourtney Kardashian exclaimed at Kim's admission. "Obviously I knew that, but I didn't know you were telling everybody."

Kim went on to explain that she's OK with confirming because, she said, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, and I can't remember who I told, because I never get drunk."

The expectant couple's forthcoming little boy will give the pair an even number of sons and daughters. Kim and Kanye are already the proud parents of 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, and their youngest daughter, Chicago, will celebrate her first birthday on Tuesday.

"The couple has always wanted a big family, and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," a source told ET on Jan. 2. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids."

Watch the video below for more on the growing family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend John Legend's Decadent 40th Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Got Mattel to Make Her a Barbie Prototype

Kim Kardashian Sweetly Recalls One of the First Times She Hung Out With Kanye West

Related Gallery