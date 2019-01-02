Kimye is adding another member to their brood!

A source tells ET that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The new arrival will join sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 11 months, as well as a 3-year-old brother, Saint.

“Kim and Kanye are expecting a fourth child via surrogate. The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source says. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

According to Us Weekly, the pair are reportedly set to welcome a boy in "very early May."

ET has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.

Back in August, a source told ET that the West family would be "ecstatic" to grow their family even more.

"Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family," the source said at the time. "Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children."

"[Kanye would] have as many [kids] as possible," the source added.

The source also noted that, while the couple was happy with their previous surrogacy experience with Chicago, they were open to other methods to welcome another child too.

"Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child," the source said. "If that unfortunately doesn't pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be."

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Kim last month, where the reality star played coy about the possibility of welcoming baby number four.

"Three is a lot, [but] you never know," she said.

"My mom kind of prepped me [for what having three kids was like], and it was crazy because when everyone found out that I was having a third, everyone had a crazy story... like, 'Two was great, but three, you are outnumbered. You are exhausted'... Like, all of these nightmare stories," Kim continued. "[Having a brother for Saint] would be nice. It really would, but I'm very full right now."

Watch the video below for more on the growing family:

