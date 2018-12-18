Kim Kardashian West and North West make quite the mother-daughter duo!

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snaps from a photo shoot she did with her 5-year-old daughter. Clad in a shiny, white mini-dress, Kim stuns as she poses next to her little one, who's sporting a poofy tan dress. In the shots, the ladies throw up both peace signs and "I love you" signs. They also cuddle up for the camera in another image.

"Me and my bff!" Kim captioned the photos. "North came to visit me on set and said, 'Momma, can we do a photo shoot together just me and you?' I followed her poses and direction, so here it is!"

"I always dreamed of having a baby girl and she’s perfect!" the proud mother added.

Looking like North is nothing new for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star! On Monday, Kim shared a photo of herself as a little girl, and fans couldn't help but notice how much she resembled her eldest child.

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the KKW Beauty founder earlier this month, she gushed about how North is already getting excited about makeup -- just like her mom!

"I actually had to put [North] on our P.R. list and get her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can't use it for myself," she confessed. "So, she definitely loves makeup. If she loves it enough, she can definitely take it over, whatever she wants to do [when] she is old enough, she can do."

"But her new favorite thing ever is...closing the door [to her room] with one of her friends or her dolls and doing makeovers. No one can see until the final look is done or she will freak out and cry," Kim continued. "She loves a before and after."

Prior to sharing her on-set bonding moment with her little girl, Kim took to Instagram to post a solo snap of herself at a "fitting." The mother of three -- she and Kanye West are also parents to 3-year-old son Saint and 11-month-old daughter Chicago -- stuns in a sheer, beaded gown, and appears to be holding the gown together with her hands as she strikes a sexy pose.

For more with Kim, check out the video below:

