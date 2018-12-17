Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West in Adorable Throwback Pic

Like mother, like daughter!

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable photo of herself as a little girl. In the precious pic, a little Kim is squatting down while soaking wet in a black bikini.

With a model pose directed at the camera, Kim is the spitting image of her eldest child, North West. "Baby K," the 38-year-old reality star captioned the post.

North, 5, pops up on her mom's Instagram from time to time, showing off her own model poses and love for makeup.

This isn't the first time Kim has shown striking similarities to her daughter. Back in 2014, the mother of three shared side-by-side baby pictures of herself and North. The resemblance was uncanny, with the proud mom captioning the post, "ME/NORTH #MiniMe."

Along with North, Kim also shares Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months, with her husband, Kanye West. When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Kim earlier this month, she revealed that she's unsure if she wants to have a fourth child.

"My mom kind of prepped me [for what having three kids was like], and it was crazy because when everyone found out that I was having a third, everyone had a crazy story... like, 'Two was great, but three, you are outnumbered. You are exhausted'... Like, all of these nightmare stories," she said. "[Having a brother for Saint] would be nice. It really would, but I'm very full right now."

Also on Sunday, Kim shared a throwback snap of her and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. In the pic, which was taken in 1994, the bikini-clad duo are playing in the water at the beach.

"1994- 13 years old. Always been posing on the beach lol," Kim captioned the shot.

