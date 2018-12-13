Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to elevate her athleisure look to a whole new level.

Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian were snapped going to PetSmart on Wednesday with cameras rolling around them, and Kim looked incredible while still going casual in stylish black leggings, a blue North Face windbreaker and Yeezy sock boots. The mother of three's makeup was also flawless as she made the sidewalk into her own personal runway.

Meanwhile, Khloe went for a much more low-key look, sporting sneakers, an all-black exercise outfit and a beanie.

Backgrid

Kim's choice of windbreaker is amusing given her eldest daughter with husband Kanye West's name is North. ET spoke to Kim earlier this month, when she talked about her 5-year-old child's big personality.

"Her new favorite thing ever is...closing the door [to her room] with one of her friends or her dolls and doing makeovers," she shared. "No one can see until the final look is done or she will freak out and cry. She loves a before and after."

Clearly, Kim's love of makeup has rubbed off on North.

"I actually had to put her on our PR list and get her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can't use it for myself," Kim said. "So, she definitely loves makeup. If she loves it enough, she can definitely take [my beauty empire] over, whatever she wants to do [when] she is old enough, she can do."

For more with Kim, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Pics From Saint's Tarzan-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian On How Mom Kris Jenner Scared Her Into Quitting Drugs

Watch the Stunning Moment Kim Kardashian Tells Alice Johnson She's Getting Out of Prison

Related Gallery