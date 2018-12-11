Saint West is growing up so fast!

After celebrating his third birthday on Dec. 5, Kim Kardashian West is giving fans a peek at her and Kanye West's son's birthday festivities. In an Instagram slideshow posted on Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shows off her adorable family, which includes her husband, the birthday boy and daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 10 months, posing for a series of pictures.

"Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party 🍃," the makeup mogul captioned the sweet snaps, that show a smiling Kanye, along with Saint wearing a camo outfit and North in a lime green shimmering ensemble, while Chi is cozy in a white two-piece.

On Saint's actual birthday, Kim took to Instagram to share a birthday message dedicated to her "favorite boy."

"Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon. I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back," she wrote.

Saint and cousin Reign Disick -- who turns four on Dec. 14 -- celebrated their birthdays last week with a joint, Tarzan-themed bash at Kim's house. The mother of three shared tons of pics and video from the adorable fiesta, showing followers how she went all-out decorating for the jungle theme.

ET caught up with the 38-year-old reality star earlier this month, where she admitted that her "plate is full" with three kids.

She also addressed the possibility of having a fourth child with her hubby.

