Kim Kardashian and Family Post Sweet Birthday Wishes for Saint West

Happy birthday, Saint West!

The son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated his third birthday on Wednesday, and his famous family was full of sweet wishes for the boy.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon," Kim captioned an Instagram pic of her son lounging in a Chicago White Sox t-shirt. "I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back."

Kris Jenner shared a series of sweet photos of her grandson, with a super sweet caption. "Happy Birthday to our adorable Saint!" she wrote. "You bring so much love and joy into our lives! You are such a special, yummy part of my heart! We all love you so much!! #HappyBirthdaySaint."

And Saint's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, also got in on the birthday fun, sharing a cute snap of the two cuddling. "I love you Sainty Joon!!!," she captioned the shot. "Happy birthday!! they are growing up so fast."

Saint and cousin Reign Disick -- who turns 4 on Dec. 14 -- celebrated their birthdays on Saturday with a joint, Tarzan-themed bash at Kim's house. The reality star shared tons of pics and video from the adorable fiesta, showing followers how she went all-out decorating for the jungle theme.

