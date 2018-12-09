For Keeping Up With the Kardashians' season finale on Sunday, the show finally addressed Kanye West's infamous TMZ interview -- in which he made multiple controversial statements that lead many to fear for his mental health.

However, behind the scenes, Kanye's wild interview was something that seemed more frustrating and inconvenient than legitimately concerning to wife Kim Kardashian West and most of the other Kardashian family members.

Almost immediately after Kanye's interview, Kris Jenner was set to sit down with Ellen DeGeneres, but revealed to her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, that Kim asked her to cancel the appearance, because she didn't feel Kris was qualified to address Kanye's controversial appearance.

"I just want to make everything better," Kris told Corey in the Ellen greenroom. "You know me, I want everybody to get along, I want everybody to be happy, I want everybody to understand one another and communicate."

In a solo interview with the KUWTK cameras, Kris explained, "Even though Kanye went on TMZ this morning and made some controversial comments, my loyalty really lies with Kanye."

Later, when Kim and her friends, Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck, arrived at their hotel in New York for the Met Gala, and she explained how everyone thought Kanye was "having a breakdown" but was actually doing fine.

"When I saw the clip, I rushed home, I was hysterically crying," Kim told her friends, referring to Kanye's remarks on slavery and several other controversial comments during his infamous interview. "So I go home, and he's totally fine."

"The thing is, when he gets ramped up, he can't control what he says, he can't let it go. But he loves being ramped up," Kim explained. "He's like, 'I feel powerful when I'm ramped up. I don't want to be so suppressed. Yeah, I say crazy s**t, but I've always said crazy s**t. That's why I'm Kanye.'"

"I always know what Kanye's intentions are and what he's trying to say, but I also know that they're gonna write a headline and people are going to assume that that's exactly what you meant," Kim said in a solo interview. "That, as a wife, is just really frustrating to see -- the media take everything and run with it."

As the episode progressed -- and focused primarily on Kim's meeting with President Donald Trump to ask for clemency for Alice Johnson, followed by her eventual meeting with Alice after she was granted the request -- it appeared that Kanye's mental health wasn't something Kim was worried about at all.

In fact, in the final scene of the evening, Kanye made a rare appearance at a family dinner and shared an adorable moment with Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason, who is apparently a big fan of the rapper's new music.

As the episode came to a close, Kim reflected on the past 12 months, sharing, "Every time I think I've had a crazy year, I live the next year and it's even crazier."

While this is the last episode of KUWTK for 2018, it wasn't the last incident in which Kanye made headlines for his political statements. The rapper's infamous sit-down with Trump in the White House will surely play some role in the show's upcoming season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Was 'Hysterically Crying' After Kanye West's Slavery Comments

Kanye West Called Out for Using His Phone During Cher's Broadway Show

How Kanye West's '808s & Heartbreak' Album Changed the Rap Game

Related Gallery