Kanye West Says He Was Addicted to Opioids After Having Liposuction

Kanye West is coming clean.

During his appearance on TMZ Live on Tuesday, the 40-year-old rapper revealed he was addicted to opioids after having liposuction in 2016.

"Two days before I was in the hospital, I was on opioids. I was addicted to opioids," West confessed. "I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y'all."

"I got liposuction because I didn't want y'all to call me fat, like y'all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding, and made him fly home before me and Kim [Kardashian] got married. I didn't want y'all to call me fat, so I got liposuction, and they gave me opioids," he continued. "And I started taking two of them and driving to work on the opioids."

It was during his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour that West said he got hooked on opioids, before a member of his team told him the drug "kills genius." "So I didn't take it," the rapper recalled. "Two days later, I was in the hospital."

West was hospitalized on Nov. 21 after canceling the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour. He was released from UCLA Medical Center nine days later.

"When I left the hospital, how many pills you think I was given? Seven. I went from taking two pills to taking seven," West said. "So the reason why I denounce, why I dropped those tweets and everything, because I was drugged the f**k out, bro. And I'm not drugged out. These pills, they want me to take three of a day, I take one a week maybe, two a week."

"Y'all had me scared of myself, of my vision, so I took some pills, so I wouldn't go to the hospital and prove everyone right," he continued, before claiming Americans in general are "drugged out." "We are following other people's opinions. We are controlled by the media, and today it all changes," he insisted.

West opened up more about his 2016 breakdown during an interview released on Tuesday with Charlamagne tha God from iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club, in which he said that "fear, stress, being in control, manipulation, like being a pawn in a chess piece of life" all contributed to his hospitalization.

He also said that the drama with Taylor Swift over his song, "Famous," and his wife's Paris robbery took a toll.

"The situation with my wife in Paris and feeling helpless," he expressed. "I went to Paris on that trip to protect her -- not to protect her physically, but to go and help her with her look because she's in Paris. One of the things that she heard was they were coming to rob her, but they had to wait until I had left."

See more on West in the video below.

