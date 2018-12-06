Kim Kardashian West could hardly hold back the tears when she broke the news to Alice Marie Johnson that she was getting out of prison after serving 22 years for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

Kardashian West visited President Donald Trump in May to ask for clemency for 63-year-old Johnson, which he granted in June. In a new clip from Sunday's brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian West accidentally reveals to Johnson the news that she was getting out of prison in a group phone call with her lawyer, Shawn Holley, as well as Johnson's lawyers. Kardashian West didn't realize Johnson hadn't been informed yet of the life-changing news when she broke it to her.

"We did it. You don't know?" Kardashian West says in shock during the group chat. "Oh my gosh, Alice, you're out."

When Johnson screams in joy, Kardashian West -- who was in the middle of a photo shoot -- visibly fights back tears.

"I'm sorry, I thought you knew," she says. "The news just broke. The president just called me and he told me that you are out. He signed the papers. It's been released to the press, everything."

"This is so crazy," she also tells Holley. "I cannot believe we pulled this off."

The season finale of KUWTK airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E! Following the finale, Kardashian West will appear on Busy Philipps' Busy Tonight at 10 p.m.

Holley spoke to ET in June, when she revealed that the KUWTK star personally called Johnson on the phone to break the news to her.

"I just got off the most wonderful, emotional and amazing phone call with Alice, Kim and Alice's lawyers," Holley said at the time. "Kim was the one to tell Alice that she was being released. It was a moment I will never forget."

"Once Alice's family joined the call, the tears never stopped flowing," she added.

Kardashian West also tweeted about the special moment.

"The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories," she wrote. "Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget."

Later that month, Kardashian West and Johnson did a joint interview on the Today show, and the reality superstar gushed about meeting Johnson.

"I love this woman," she told Today co-host Hoda Kotb, hugging Johnson close. "I mean, I already knew just by talking to you on the phone and just seeing you in videos, but I mean, you are everything and more than I ever thought."

ET recently spoke to Kardashian West, where she talked about the possibility of baby number four with husband Kanye West. Watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Was 'Hysterically Crying' After Kanye West's Slavery Comments

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Slam Internet Pranksters for Faking Travis Scott Cheating Pic

Kim Kardashian Says Mom Kris Jenner Is Loving All the 'Thank U, Next' Love! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery