Kim Kardashian West had a strong reaction to her husband's televised rant.

In an E! News sneak peek of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star tells her pals Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck that her husband, Kanye West, is "doing good," despite everyone believing that "he's, like, having a breakdown."

The conversation followed West's now-infamous rant on TMZ Live -- something Cheban calls "wild" -- where the 41-year-old rapper shared controversial opinions about slavery, President Donald Trump and more.

"When I saw the clip I was like, 'OK,'" Kardashian West recalls. "I rushed home, I was hysterically crying. So I go home… he's totally fine."

"The thing is when he gets ramped up, he can't control what he says. He can't let it go," she says of West. "But he loves being ramped up. He's like, 'I feel powerful when I'm ramped up. Like, I don't want to be so suppressed. Like, yeah I say crazy sh*t, but I've always said crazy sh*t. But that's why I'm Kanye.'"

Despite the controversial nature of West's comments, his wife is completely standing by his side.

"I always know what Kanye's intentions are and what he's trying to say, but I also know that they're gonna write a headline and people are gonna assume that that's exactly what you said and what you meant," she says in the confessional. "Kanye's slavery comment, he never said that. That was just the headline. If you listen to what he said, he said, 'Slavery was 400 years, if it's gonna be another 400 years that sounds like a choice to me.' He didn't say slavery is a choice, he was saying if you're gonna still be enslaved for another 400 years than that's some bulls**t, you know?"

"That, as a wife, is really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it," Kardashian West adds.

The slavery comment to which the mother of three is referring was part of West's TMZ Live appearance in May.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years -- for 400 years? That sounds like a choice," West said at the time. "You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? We’re mentally in prison."

When ET caught up with Kardashian West in June, the KKW beauty mogul further expressed her support for her husband.

“He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don't see the context behind it, but I always know his heart," she told ET's Nischelle Turner. "... I always believe and trust in him that he will always eventually explain himself because I know it’s hard. I know what he really means when he says something and I know people will too at some point.”

