Kim Kardashian is opening up even more about her wild child past, and why she decided to stop doing party drugs altogether.

Two weeks after Kim admitted, during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that she'd dabbled with ecstasy in the past (and that it'd always led to bad life choices), the reality star sat down with Busy Philipps on Sunday's Busy Tonight, and opened up about her experiences, and why her admission surprised so many people.

"People that were close to me, that obviously know that life of mine, they’re like, 'I can’t believe you said that.' And I was like, 'Well, I mean, I never really hide anything,'" Kim reflected. "[I think] it’s just weird to people that I’ve done ecstasy but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t do anything. So it’s weird to have done that."

During the episode in question, which aired Nov. 25, Kim revealed to Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick that, despite her straight-laced adult life, she used to be pretty experimental, and it never turned out well.

"I got married on ecstasy. The first time," Kim revealed, referring to her ill-fated three-year first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, when she was 19 years old.

In fact, Kim's experiences with the party drug led her to believe that it wasn't something that helped her make good choices.

"I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape," Kim admitted, referring to her infamous leaked sex tape with former boyfriend Ray J. "Like, everything bad would happen."

Speaking with Busy on Sunday, Kim went on to explain the conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, that eventually led to her swearing off drugs forever.

"I would tell my mom everything, we always had such a close relationship. So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my god, mom, I did ecstasy last night,'" Kim recalled. "She was sitting on top of the washing machine, [and] she like jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage… and she was like, ‘You one day, you’re not going to be able to have babies, you can’t do this, you’re going to ruin yourself!’ Like she was so upset."

"She never did drugs, so she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something, you know, and just be this crazy drug addict," Kim added. "And I just was like, 'You know what? She’s so right, I’m so over it. Like, this is so not me. And I just never did anything again."

