Busy Philipps can’t exactly relate to Kim Kardashian’s ecstasy confession. After the 38-year-old reality star admitted on Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she was high on ecstasy for her first marriage and during the making of her infamous sex tape with Ray J, Philipps, 39, opened up about her own ecstasy experiences on Monday’s Busy Tonight.

"I’ve done ecstasy. I was a ‘90s raver in Arizona,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said. "Making a sex tape literally never occurred to me on ecstasy. It never made me horny. It just made me wanna dance.”

She went on to joke about the quality of the drugs both she and Kim were taking at the time.

"Maybe it’s because Kim and I were doing different types of E. She had that good Hollywood E and I had Arizona E, which may or may not have been just 100 percent meth. I don’t know,” she quipped.

But the late night host did note that there was one similarity between herself and Kim when it came to drug use.

"I do like that both Kim and I say ecstasy and not Molly,” she said. "It tells you how old we are. It’s like how baby boomers call pot ‘dope.’”

