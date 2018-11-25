Kim Kardashian-West is all about moving on with life.

On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim was still pretty riled up about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, and her anger on escalated when the NBA pro blocked her on Instagram at the start of the episode.

It soon became clear that Kim's anger was driving a wedge between her and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who was already trying to work things out with Tristan following the birth of their baby girl, True.

Kim's rage only served to make those attempts at reconciliation even harder, and because of this the sisters found themselves at a point of semi-estrangement, and a confrontation between Kim and Tristan seemed inevitable.

Their face-to-face finally came at the end of the episode, when Kim paid Khloe a visit at her home, where Tristan was lounging in the sizable home theater room. Kim excused herself from her conversation with her younger sister to have a chat with Tristan, and Khloe was instantly filled with unease.

"With Kim going to see Tristan, obviously my heart is racing," Khloe told the KUWTK cameras in a solo interview. "I have a ton of anxiety. I don't want them fighting in the house."

However, awkward fighting seemed inevitable.

"Where's my bestie?" Kim said facetiously as she walked into the room, where a clearly uncomfortable Tristan was reclining.

As Kim spoke with Tristan in the home theater room, Khloe got one of the KUWTK producers to lend her an earpiece to hear the conversation through the mic Kim was still wearing, and their dialog wasn't exactly what Khloe expected.

The first question out of Kim's mouth was whether or not Tristan knew how to play pickleball -- a sport that combines elements of ping pong and tennis. Tristan, who was obviously not expecting that to be the start of the conversation, said he hadn't, and a beaming Kim gleefully explained the rules while an eavesdropping Khloe listened in, utterly baffled.

"I have no idea how to even start a conversation with Tristan, and pickleball was the first thing that popped into my head," Kim said in a solo interview. "It was super awkward, but he's an athlete so I thought maybe talking about sports would be common ground."

Kim went on to explain that she loves skiing, and the pair bonded over her love for winter sports. Eventually, Kim challenged Tristan to a game of pickleball before laughingly leaving the room, never actually addressing the cheating scandal, or him blocking her on Instagram.

"I realized, why am I fighting this fight if no one else is?" Kim explained. "I'm not going to spend my time being angry at someone else for something that they didn't do to me. I'm gonna move on. And if that's what Khloe chooses to do, I'm gonna be supportive of her."

All it took, it seems, for Kim to make peace with Tristan was for her to finally decide to do so, and it seems that she's much happier having healed their relationship, to a degree.

The show even played a brief clip from a video Kim shared to her Instagram story in June, where she convinced Tristan to unblock her while filming him.

"My relationship with Tristan is a work in progress. But it is just really important to move forward," Kim shared. "We're such a close family, we're one big family, and you just have to move on and get over it."

The episode ended on a hopeful, positive note that seemed to really put a cap on this aspect of the "Tristan Scandal" storyline, as Kim, her sisters, some friends and their kids all played around in the pool in Khloe's backyard.

"Being here, swimming, hang out with my kids, with my family, this is the dream. This is what I love to do," Kim said. "I mean, even having Tristan here, we're all together, it's so much fun, and this is what life is all about."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

