Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are making it work.

During her appearance on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF, on Monday, Bell revealed that she smokes weed around Shepard, who has been sober for 14 years -- but that he's suggesting she try something a little more intense.

"I smoke around my husband and it doesn't seem to bother him," she shared, adding that while "weed rules," she only smokes it occasionally. "Once a week, if I am exhausted and we are about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?"

According to Bell, Shepard understands that "he lost his privilege with [drugs] because he can't handle it; his brain doesn't have the chemistry to handle it." That doesn't mean, however, that he doesn't want his wife to have a little fun. The Good Place star shared that her husband recently encouraged her to host an overnight ecstasy party.

"[He believes] you shouldn't leave Earth without having tried mushrooms or ecstasy," Bell explained, adding that her husband wants to be the "sober guide" to help their guests make the most of their experience.

While Shepard is supportive of his wife's experimentation with recreational drugs, she's 100 percent supportive of his sobriety. In a sweet Instagram message to her husband earlier this month, she marveled at his "dedication" to staying sober.

"To the man who mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy,” she captioned a series of images featuring them together. “Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible. Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down. I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it.

“I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night," she continued. "You never fail to make amends or say sorry when it's needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when it's needed most.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell Posts Heartfelt Message to Husband Dax Shepard for His ‘14th Year Sobriety Birthday’

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal the Adorably Weird Way They First Met (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell Recalls the Secret Lengths She Went to in Order to 'Bag Dax Shepard'

Related Gallery