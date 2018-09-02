Kristen Bell is helping celebrate her husband Dax Shepard commemorate 14 years of sobriety with a touching post expressing her admiration for the hilarious actor.



“To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy,” she captioned a series of images featuring them together. “Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible. Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down. I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it.



“I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night," she continued. "You never fail to make amends or say sorry when it's needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when it's needed most.”



The 38-year-old actress went on to add that he inspires her with his willingness to openly discuss his past with alcoholism and substance abuse.

“I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves," she wrote. "You have certainly inspired me to do so. I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work.”



To mark the special day, the 43-year-old actor, his wife and their friend, actress Monica Padman, toured the King’s Hawaiian Bread factory in LA. Shepard posted a photo of his wife and Padman on the factory floor in hairnets, coats and helmets.



“Best sober birthday present ever. @kristenanniebell got me a tour of the @kingshawaiian factory and I ate 8 STRAIGHT oughta the oven,” he wrote. “2 more upstairs, and 3 at home. 13 all-in for one day is an accomplishment I will not soon forget. Also, the fact that Kristen looks like a scientist and @mlpadman looks like she's on a kindergarten field trip just makes my heart swell to dangerous levels. Thanks Ladies!”

Bell recent discussed her husband’s sobriety with ET while promoting her new film Like Father soon after Demi Lovato suffered an overdose at her home.



“I mean, I married an addict who almost has 14 years [sober] and it’s a daily struggle and it will always be a daily struggle,” she explained. “My mother-in-law also said to me whatever choices you made yesterday were those choices and today’s a new day and they’re all new choices and you can choose again.”



