Kristen Bell's kids are growing up so fast!

The Good Place star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a precious pic of herself and husband Dax Shepard walking their oldest daughter, 5-year-old Lincoln, to school during her first week of Kindergarten.

Bell looked comfortable and chic, sporting a white tank top, jeans and her hair pulled back in a bun, while Shepard wore deep blue overalls and a gray shirt. Little Lincoln, meanwhile, looked ready for the day in a pink top, jean shorts, and a giant backpack. "Nerd alert!!! The team Shepard loves school!! 🤓🤓🤓," Bell captioned the post, which included another shot of Shepard giving a big hug to his daughter before sending her off to her classroom.

Shepard commemorated Lincoln's first day of school on Tuesday with a sweet photo of himself and his daughter on the lake. "5 years-old. Driving the boat last week. First day of kindergarten today. Life is damn sweet ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," he wrote.

Bell and Shepard are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Delta, and in a recent interview with ET, Bell revealed how their daughters take after their dad.

"They ask a ton of questions and not annoying questions but questions that are leading them to sort of greater truth," Bell shared. "Like this afternoon my husband was listening to a podcast about Watergate about how the Nixon presidency fell and my 5-year-old was like, 'Why did that woman want to call the newspaper?' And he was trying to answer and he's like, 'I can't unravel why the Nixon presidency tumbled,' and [Lincoln] was like, 'Well, try.'"

"We'll probably save [explaining] Nixon for a later date," she added.

