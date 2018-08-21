TV’s most beloved detective is back on the case!

Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas is reportedly in the final stages of inking a deal with Hulu for an eight-episode limited series once again starring Kristen Bell as the eponymous character, according to Deadline.

The original UPN (and later CW) show centered around Mars as she progressed from high school to college, all the while solving mysteries with her detective dad (Enrico Colantoni).

Although the show only lasted three seasons, from 2004 to 2007, it garnered praise from critics and a rabid fanbase who played an integral role in the subsequent Veronica Mars movie. The show’s creator and star raised $3.7 million in mere hours, thanks to donations from fans on Kickstarter.

The original show also yielded a spinoff web series – Play It Again, Dick. It centered around actor Ryan Hansen working to stage a Dick Casablancas-centered take on Veronica Mars. Casablancas was a recurring character on the show. It was released on the CW’s Seed digital platform. Unfortunately, it only lasted one season.

Thomas reportedly developed the reboot through Warner Horizon TV, the streaming/cable division of Warner Bros. TV, who are responsible for the original show.

Hulu has declined to comment on this reporting.

