Kristen Bell Reveals the Amazing Way Her Family Celebrates Birthdays (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell's family really knows how to do birthdays right!

The Good Place star celebrated her 38th birthday last Wednesday, and she told ET on Sunday that she "so spoiled" by her loved ones.

ET caught up with Bell on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming animated DC comics filmTeen Titans Go! To the Movies at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and she opened up about the lavish way she and husband Dax Shepard commemorate birthdays every year.

"We have a rule in our family that it's your birthday until you decide it's no longer your birthday," revealed Bell. "Last year, I went well into September."

Because of this rule, the actress said it's still her birthday, even days after the actual event. And that brings with it some very enjoyable benefits.

"Basically, [it] means that I just get to make the decisions about where we eat or I get to leave the house for a manicure If I feel like it," Bell explained. "It's a wonderful way to celebrate."

This adorably impractical birthday rule must be particularly beloved by Bell and Shepard's adorable daughters -- 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta.

While Bell wasn't joined by her daughters on the red carpet at Sunday's premiere of the animated action comedy Teen Titans Go! To the Movies -- based on the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans Go! -- the superhero-packed project led Bell to reflect on the times she most feels like a superhero to her little girls.

"I feel like a superhero when I am vulnerable and correctly articulating my emotions," Bell brilliantly explained. "When you can explain yourself and communicate I think that's the peak of humanity."

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies -- starring the show's acclaimed voice cast, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch and Khary Payton, as well as guest stars Will Arnett, Nicolas Cage, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Patton Oswalt, Halsey and Little Yachty -- hits theaters July 27.

