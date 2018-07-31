Kristen Bell Reveals the Endearing Way Her Daughters Take After Dad Dax Shepard (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the proud parents of two adorable daughters, and the Good Place actress says their little girls have noticeably inherited some of their personality traits.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Bell at the premiere of her new Netflix dramedy Like Father, at the Arclight Hollywood on Tuesday, and she opened up about how their kids -- 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta -- are already taking after them.

"They're stubborn as all get out," Bell reflected, joking, "They get that from me."

As for the main trait they've gotten from their dad, the proud mom explained their both their girls are "really good critical thinkers."

"They ask a ton of questions and not annoying questions but questions that are leading them to sort of greater truth," Bell shared. "Like this afternoon my husband was listening to a podcast about Watergate about how the Nixon presidency fell and my 5-year-old was like, 'Why did that woman want to call the newspaper?' And he was trying to answer and he's like, 'I can't unravel why the Nixon presidency tumbled,' and [Lincoln] was like, 'Well, try.'"

"We'll probably save [explaining] Nixon for a later date," Bell added.

In her upcoming dramedy, Like Father, Bell stars as a workaholic executive who is left at the altar. Making her nightmare wedding even worse, her estranged father (Kelsey Grammer) surprises her at the ill-fated ceremony.

The estranged father-daughter duo end up getting drunk and going together on a cruise that was supposed to be her honeymoon, and the pair end up reluctantly bonding over the course of their unusual journey, where they come to appreciate one another, flaws and all.

Looking back at her experience making the film Bell said working alongside the three-time Golden Globe winner was a "really fun" experience.

"Kelsey is almost paralyzingly talented," Bell marveled. "He is so nice to work with so I had a great time."

Like Father, which also stars Seth Rogen and is helmed by Rogen's wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix.

