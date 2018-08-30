Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know that sharing is caring, but who knew it could lead to love?

The couple spoke with ET's Keltie Knight, fact-checking each other's memory of how they met over a piece of gum.

"Who knows, her memory is the worst!" joked Shepard, before admitting that Bell's telling of the tale is accurate.

Bell explained, "He asked for gum, I said no I didn't have any, then I pulled [the gum] out [of my mouth] and said only this, then he took it."

Shepard clarified the moment further.

"I didn't say, 'Hey can I have the gum in your mouth,' I said hey do you have any more gum," the 43-year-old said. But he admitted to some bold behavior immediately after when Bell only had what she was currently chewing.

Shepard continued, "I was like, 'I'll take half out of your mouth.' And then I did."

After the tender moment, Shepard got Bell's number from a mutual friend, and the two eventually became a couple, set to celebrate their five year anniversary in October. The Chips star refers to his wife as a #mombshell, and seems to love her quirks--including the now infamous Instagram showing Bell wearing gloves in the pool.

"I haven't tried it, it may be the best way to swim," he joked.

For more on the couple, watch the video below!

