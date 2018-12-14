Kim Kardashian West is standing up for her man.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Friday to call out Drake, following his feud with her husband, Kanye West.

"@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake," Kardashian West claimed in her first tweet.

The mom of three continued calling out the 32-year-old rapper while also praising her husband.

"My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know," she wrote of West, 41. "He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

Kardashian West's defense of her husband came after West reignited his year-long feud with Drake on Thursday. In the first wave of his rant on Twitter, West again claimed that Drake sent him purple devil emojis while he was "dealing with mental sh*t."

West also accused his foe of buying out the first two rows at a Pusha T concert, after insisting that he didn't tell Pusha T about Drake's son, Adonis, which Pusha T exposed in his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

Next, West claimed that Drake had "threatened" him during a phone call and saying he would be "the first suspect" if anything happened to West or his family. West went on to claim that Drake "added to the confusion" of a "really tough" year.

"There would never be a Drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat," West added.

In even more tweets, West said that if he wasn't here "all artist would do memorial songs" and confessed that he's "made mistakes and have karma."

Throughout it all, Drake appeared unbothered by West's outburst. The "In My Feelings" rapper put up laughing crying emojis on his Instagram Story shortly after West's rant.

Two people who were bothered by West and Drake's feud were Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Both singers dropped new music late on Thursday and feared that the rappers' feud would distract from their hard work.

"Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight," Grande tweeted. "So if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u."

Just minutes later, Cyrus responded to Grande's tweet by referencing both her and Grande's new tracks. "Didn’t they hear the news?! War IS over! Thank you, next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜, " Cyrus wrote.

The feud between the rappers has been ongoing this year. In September, West took to Instagram to slam Drake following rumors that he had an affair with Kardashian West -- which she quickly denied.

At the time, West said that he was upset by how Drake's hit, "In My Feelings," mentions a woman named KiKi -- Kardashian West's well-known nickname -- and made it personal by bringing up Drake's past relationship with Rihanna.

"The fact that his people making rumors or thinking that you f**k my wife and you not saying nothing and you're carrying it like that don't sit right with my spirit," West said. "You know if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name is Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'RiRi.' So when you're like, 'I don't know where it comes from,' you're too smart for that, bro. You know where that come from, don't make no record with nothing that could get confused."

Watch the video below for more on West's wild year:

