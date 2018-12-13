Kanye West Calls Out Drake in Twitter Rant: 'Don't Play With Me'

Kanye West took to Twitter on Thursday to slam Drake, escalating their ongoing feud this year.

It all started when West shared a screenshot of an iPhone message reading, "Drake sent in a clearance request for 'Say What's Real.' Do you wanna clear?" "Say What's Real" is a song on Drake's 2009 mixtape, So Far Gone, that was produced by West. The 41-year-old rapper then went on to accuse Drake of avoiding him but taking underhanded shots at him at the same time.

"Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro," West wrote, before referencing his wife Kim Kardashian West's mother, Kris Jenner, as well as their mutual friend, rapper Travis Scott. "You sneak dissing on Trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family."

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West also reiterated his claim that he didn't tell rapper Pusha T about Drake's son, Adonis, which Pusha T exposed in his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

"I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son," he wrote. "It’s all love bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro. ... I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro. I never even heard none of the diss records. That ain’t my MO, never did a diss record."

West also brought up his claim that Drake sent him purple demon emojis while he was going through a mental breakdown. During West's appearance on Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI Morning Show in August, he called Drake "insensitive" for continuing the feud during the time that West was taking a break in Wyoming after receiving massive backlash thanks to his infamous comments that slavery was a choice on TMZ Live. “When we talk about the Drake thing, it hits me in a really sensitive place, because you hang around people and they come to your house and be around your family and this and that," West said at the time. "And they get mad about a beat and send you purple demon emojis.”

Hours after West's comments in August, Drake hit back on social media, Instagramming a picture of him looking unbothered and tellingly captioning the snap with a purple demon emoji.

The issue is still clearly not resolved. On Thursday, West wrote, "Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental sh**. I need my apologies now. Not through Scooter [Braun] either. Not through Travis."

"This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody," he continued. "This man to man bro. This been bothering me too long. ... Stop this already bro. You getting people hurt out here. And over what."

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

No tough talk either — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

He later accused Drake of buying the first two rows at a Pusha T show to spite him, a move 50 Cent also pulled on his longtime enemy, Ja Rule, earlier this year.

"Buying first two rows at Pusha show got me hot bro," West wrote.

After sharing a Bible verse about being tested, West claimed Drake finally called him.

"Mission accomplished," he wrote.

"By the way... not cleared," he also wrote about the song sample he initially tweeted about with a crying laughing emoji.

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Mission accomplished — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

By the way... not cleared😂 — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Meanwhile, Drake appeared unbothered by West's outburst. The "In My Feelings" rapper put up his own crying emojis on his Instagram Story shortly after West's rant.

Instagram

Of course, this isn't the first time West has publicly called out Drake. In September, West took to Instagram to slam Drake regarding rumors that the 32-year-old rapper had an affair with Kardashian West -- which she quickly shut down. West shares he's upset that Drake's hit, "In My Feelings," mentions a woman named KiKi -- Kardashian West's well-known nickname -- and made it personal by bringing up Drake's past relationship with Rihanna.

"The fact that his people making rumors or thinking that you f**k my wife and you not saying nothing and you're carrying it like that don't sit right with my spirit," West said at the time. "You know if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name is Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'RiRi.' So when you're like, 'I don't know where it comes from,' you're too smart for that, bro. You know where that come from, don't make no record with nothing that could get confused."

Drake's no stranger to feuds, but earlier this year, he finally settled his beef with Meek Mill. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Drake Shows Off Giant Owl Tattoo On His Chest -- Check Out the New Ink!

John Mayer Quit Drinking for Good After Drake's 30th Birthday Party

Inside Drake's Insane 2000s-Themed Birthday Party

Related Gallery