Inside Drake's Insane 2000s-Themed Birthday Party

Things got crunk at Drake's 32nd birthday bash.

The rapper turned 32 on Wednesday, but celebrated on Tuesday night with a party that really committed to the early 2000s. A private venue in Hollywood was decked out with a Blockbuster video wall, 7-Eleven Slurpee machines and a recreation of the 106 & Park set, according to pics from inside the soiree. Airbrushed T-shirts adorned with Drake's face were also on display.

The birthday boy -- who reportedly raffled off Chanel bags at the event -- arrived in a get-up inspired by Fabolous, featuring a blue jersey and matching bandanna. Reportedly in attendance at the party were French Montana, Swizz Beatz, G-Eazy, Diddy and Kendall Jenner. The model couldn't help but show off her 2000s style on social media.

Check out pics and video from inside the party below.

It's been an eventful year for Drake, who recently became a father to a baby boy named Adonis with adult film star Sophie Brussaux. The rapper opened up about his son and how he's impacted his life during an appearance on LeBron James' The Shop.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?" he shared. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

