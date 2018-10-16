Drake knows how badly fans wanted him to end up with Rihanna.

Nothing was off limits during the 31-year-old rapper's recent appearance on LeBron James' The Shop, which aired on HBO on Saturday, including his on-again, off-again relationship with Rihanna. The two rekindled their romance in 2016 -- after Drake very publicly declared he was in love with her while presenting Rihanna the MTV Video Vanguard Award -- but split shortly after.

“As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect,'” Drake said.

“It looks so good on paper,” he further acknowledged of their romance. "By the way, I wanted that too at one time.”

Drake is now a dad to his son, Adonis, whom he welcomed in 2017 with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. The rapper also opened up to James about his struggles with Brussaux.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?" he shared. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

Still, he admits, he was anxious about telling his mother about becoming a father.

“[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years,” he said. “I’m sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant… So it was tough for me to tell her that it’s somebody that she’s never met.”

In May, 30-year-old Rihanna opened up about her relationship with Drake to Vogue, admitting she was uncomfortable during the memorable VMAs moment between the two.

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she recalled. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

She also said she and Drake were no longer in touch.

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either," she noted. "It is what it is.”

During the interview, Rihanna also shared that she was looking forward to becoming a mother one day.

“I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid," she mused. "I know that already about myself. “They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny.”

Meanwhile, in June, Tiffany Haddish dished on her almost date with Drake during her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch Series, Red Table Talk. Watch below:

