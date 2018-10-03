Rihanna is traveling all over the world for her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, and her latest outfit is everything.

The performer arrived at the anniversary event in Sydney, Australia, wearing head-to-toe snakeskin, including a bucket hat, strapless mini, pumps and bag -- an ensemble only RiRi could pull off.

The star adorned herself with oversized hoop earrings and glitzy bracelets and rings to amp up the glamour. Wild, exotic animal prints are a huge trend for fall and the singer wore it like no other. Most sport snakeskin via only accessories such as shoes and bags, but the singer, a true fashion risk taker, went all out and rocked it all the way down.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

The GRAMMY winner got playful as she posed with the raining confetti at the soiree.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

To channel Rihanna's daring style, shop our favorite selects of snakeskin pieces ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

Target

Wild Fable Plus Size Strappy Snake Print Dress $21

Topshop

Topshop Snake Print Circle Link $45

Mango

Mango Snakeskin Effect Bag $50

Zara

Zara Heeled Snakeskin Print Boots $100

Miaou

Miaou Lex Jacket $295

See the products celeb makeup artist Priscilla Ono uses on Rihanna:

