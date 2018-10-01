Rihanna Rocks the Trench Coat Dress Twice in One Day

Rihanna had a busy weekend as a beauty mogul!

The performer and Fenty Beauty founder jetted to Dubai on Saturday for her makeup line's promotional events for the launch of her new Stunna Lip Paint in the shade Uninvited, a daring matte black shade.

First, RiRi hosted an artistry class with her makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, who revealed to ET the groundbreaking highlighter trick she learned from the star, where she dished on her creations and answered questions from fans. She rocked a satin double-breasted trench coat by Burberry as a dress. She paired the luxe topper with a diamond necklace and PVC strappy sandals.

Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

The pop superstar, 30, wore another trench coat design in a custom Monse off-shoulder, belted mini, complete with oversized hoop earrings and a bold red lip, proving with the right jacket or coat, you can wear it alone as a frock.

Francois Nel/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

She interacted with fans as she made her way to the Sephora store.

Francois Nel/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Rihanna has been spotted filming a secret project with Childish Gambino. See what she had to say when ET inquired:

