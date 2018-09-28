Kim Kardashian was rocking a rich look on Thursday night!

The 37-year-old reality star stepped out in West Hollywood dripping head to toe in dollar bills. Kardashian was spotted stepped out of the Delilah nightclub for the launch of Anastasia Cosmetics while rocking a vintage Jeremy Scott trench coat dress and heeled boots with dollar bills printed on them.

"And what do you do when your friend sells her company for a couple billion?” Kim said on Instagram Stories. "You wear a full money-fit and throw her a party. Okcurrr!"

As if the bold ensemble wasn’t enough, Kardashian paired the look with a golden money bag purse that she showed sparkling all over in one video.

It seemed Kim matched the event’s decor, which featured dollar bills hanging from the ceiling.

Also at the launch was Kim’s momager, Kris Jenner, and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who posed in the photo booth with pals.

Kris rocked a bowtie for the event and introduced Dita Von Teese, who did a racy burlesque performance that ended with her splashing around in a giant martini glass in the buff.

