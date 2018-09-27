Drew Barrymore is honored to have been Kim Kardashian West's middle school muse.

Last week, the 37-year-old reality star shared with her Instagram followers a flashback photo of herself where she appeared to be channeling Drew circa 1995. Kim captioned the pic: "8th grade -- Drew Barrymore was my everything!

A few days later, Drew reposted the image, admitting she was thrilled to be Kim's style inspiration back in the day. "C'mon!!! I had to share! This picture is just JOY!!!!!!!" the 43-year-old actress wrote.

This isn't the first time Kim has called out Drew on Instagram. Back in February, she commented on a flashback photo that her mom, Kris Jenner, posted of her daughters from 1997.

"I look horrendous! I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore and her thin eyebrows!" Kim quipped. "And I discovered glitter bronze shadow."

Then in July, the Mad Love star shared that Kim had sent her one of her Kimoji fragrances. "Thank you @kimkardashian for sending me the new fragrance!" she captioned an Instagram video of her holding up a Kimoji Peach bottle.

In addition to her '90s eyebrows, Kim recently admitted that she regretted cutting her hair into a lob. She's also disclosed her one Instagram regret. Check it out:

