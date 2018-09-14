Socialite shade!

Paris Hilton posted a simple Throwback Thursday to Instagram, but some fans are speculating that the 37-year-old heiress was throwing some subtle shade at her former assistant and pal, Kim Kardashian West, with the post.

“Love these photos I shot last year with the incredibly talented @BrendonForbes #iconic,” she captioned the images.

In the pics, which are seemingly inspired by the 1999 film American Beauty, Paris poses in a bed of red rose petals, covering her nude body with the flowers.

Fans quickly noticed the similarity between Paris' pics and Kim’s recent photo shoot for her KKW Beauty Cherry Blossom Collection. Given that the former Simple Life star reposted the year-old images just days after Kanye West's wife posted her pics has some of Paris' Instagram followers thinking that she was calling out her longtime friend for copying her.

“Cherry Blossom Dreams,” Kim captioned a shot of herself in a tan bikini laying in a bed of cherry blossom petals, with some of the flowers covering her.

“Hehe you create trends, ideas and THEN PEOPLE COPY,” one fan commented on Paris' post.

“Kim is always stealing something from someone. Shissh be original Mrs. West,” another added.

Some fans went to Kim’s defense, writing, “Are u having a war with Kim? Hers look better.”

It’s unclear if Paris actually intended to throw shade. If so, the Kardashian family doesn’t seem too upset, as Khloe Kardashian liked the post.

Paris and Kim have had an on-off friendship for years, but recently seemed to be on good terms. In February, Paris opened up to ET about dressing as Kim’s clone for Kanye’s Yeezy campaign.

"I looked in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh my god! I look like a Kim clone!'" Paris told ET. “It was really cool. I thought it was awesome that there were so many girls that did it. I love the line. It was very sexy.”

Here's more of ET's exclusive interview with the socialite:

