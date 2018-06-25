Tiffany Haddish Says Drake Asked Her Out on a Date, Then Canceled Last Minute

Tiffany Haddish is getting real about yet another A-list celebrity encounter.

The 38-year-old comedian is the latest guest on Jada Pinkett Smith's hit Facebook Watch Series, Red Table Talk, in which the Girls Trip co-stars discuss Haddish skyrocketing to fame after her breakout performance in the 2017 hit. Haddish, who's single, acknowledges that her busy schedule makes it tough to date these days, but says she's more than willing to make time for the right person.

"I would like to date," Haddish notes. "I really don't have a lot of time for it, but when somebody asks me out on a date that I'm interested in and like hanging out with, I will clear the schedule! I will make some time!"

Haddish then shares that 31-year-old rapper Drake asked her out after they started texting. Haddish appeared in Drake's star-studded music video for "Nice for What."

"He was like, 'Let me take you to dinner,'" she reveals. "I was like, 'That sounds good' and he was like, 'OK, cool, cool we'll make it work,' right? So, I block all this time off. Like, shoot, I'm gonna get my mustache waxed, you know what I'm saying? Get my armpits waxed, got me a nice little dress."

But the date never came to be.

"Then I'm like, 'So, what time we heading out, are you sending a car, like, where we going?' He's like, 'Oh man, my bad, family emergency I'm in Canada right now.' And I was like 'OK! OK!' I could of made a hundred thousand dollars today. But I was trying to see what that D do, but all right, not gonna do that one."

Haddish went on to share that she has a "d**k pic" book, which she told Pinkett Smith about on the set of Girls Trip.

"I was doing research, so basically, I'm a scientist -- a pienaltologist," she joked.

On a more serious note, Haddish talked about exceeding the expectations of her while she was growing up in South Central, Los Angeles, with part of her childhood being spent in the foster care system.

"Yeah, I thought I was going to be a baby momma," she says bluntly. "I thought I was gonna be a baby momma, with, like, five kids, four baby daddies, like, collect the county check, you know?"

"I feel like personally everything I've been through has prepared me for this journey," she continues. "Like, I used to get bullied and picked on at school and people used to talk mess about me, now I'm, like, a 'celebrity.'"

ET's Kevin Frazier was with Haddish and Pinkett Smith when they shot their sit-down, and Haddish talked about constantly taking advice from 46-year-old Pinkett Smith.

"I can hear her voice playing ... Like, I can hear it, like, what would Jada do in this situation, probably not say anything, but I'm not Jada," she cracked.

"That's what it is most of the time!" Pinkett Smith added with a laugh. "She'll call me and go, 'Jada, now this is what happening.' I go, 'OK, well, Tiffany ...' and she goes, "OK, noted.'"

