Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals How Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatments Made Her Feel Younger

Jada Pinkett Smith is telling all about her surprising vaginal rejuvenation treatment.

"When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding," Pinkett Smith tells her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, on an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. "I’m talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach."

On the show, Pinkett Smith takes her mom to the Vitality Institute of Agoura in Los Angeles where she underwent multiple vaginal rejuvenations.

"I was telling my mom, I actually had it for my bladder issues, which completely went away after three treatments," Pinkett Smith shares with Kelly Rainey, the owner of the institute who performed the actress’ treatments.

Rainey — who recommends the treatment to fix issues with dryness, incontinence, pain during sex and alteration of the outside appearance — revealed that the treatment "introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover, which makes you feel younger again and it gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did when we were back in our 20s."

Pinkett Smith argued that it’s vital for women to take care of their vaginas because "that’s our life force; it’s centered there."

The Girls Tripstar has been using Red Table Talk to discuss hard issues including suicide, sex and parenting. On a recent episode, Pinkett Smith talked about how husband Will Smith felt when their son, Jaden Smith, started wearing female clothing. Here’s more on that story:

