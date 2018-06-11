Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Explicit in Conversation With Willow About Sex and 'Self-Pleasuring'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up a candid conversation about sex.

On the latest episode of the actress' hit Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Jada broaches the sometimes awkward conversation with her recurring guests -- her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and her 17-year-old daughter with husband Will Smith, Willow -- as well as Willow's best friend, Telana Lynum. Right off the bat, Jada dismisses any criticism that Willow is too young to be part of the conversation.

"I did not want Willow to have shame of any kind," Jada explains, as Adrienne is not surprisingly much more reluctant. "You know, when you can talk to your mother who's been through a whole lot in regards to sex ... I wouldn't say I'm a connoisseur, but I'm 47, so, enough said."

"Hell yes, it's appropriate," she adds of the episode's sensitive topic, as Willow agrees, replying, "Is it life? Then, yeah."

Willow says that when it comes to her and Telana's friendship, the two are completely open about sex with one another.

"We go a little HAM ... like, 'What hairstyles for your vagina do you enjoy?'" she jokes.

Willow later reveals that her introduction to sex was actually walking on her famous parents, which Jada spoke to ET about last month. Willow simply likens the experience to walking in on something she shouldn't have.

"It wasn't like I was seeing everything, the room was still dark. It was silhouetted," Willow recalls, revealing that it was during a vacation to Aspen. "It was like when I walk into you meditating. It's like, when Mommy's meditating, don't get into her business."

Later, the "Whip My Hair" singer admits talking about sex with her dad is much more different than her conversations with her mother.

"Whenever I talk to Dad about it, it's always an intellectual debate," she explains. "It's always like, 'Speaking of the degradation of females and the past, how do you believe that trickles in to your experience?' It's very serious, but it's not emotional. ... And I always feel like the stuff of life is meant to be lived, not analyzed."

As for Jada, she says she has an intuition when it comes to her children, and says she knew both times when her 25-year-old stepson, Trey, and her 19-year-old son, Jaden, lost their virginity.

"I knew the night -- the night -- Jaden lost his virginity," she stresses. "And I had a moment with Trey in the kitchen where I looked at him and I said, 'You've had sex.' And he ran into the bathroom ... I was like, 'You don't have to be embarrassed.' It was like, their innocence was gone."

"I can always tell with some of your friends too," she tells Willow. "But I can always tell, you can just see the maturity."

When it comes to her own upbringing, Jada recalls that her first sexual experience was "amazing," since her grandmother was very open with her about sex from a young age.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” she shares. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at nine!”

She later says that at 21-year-old Telana's age, she became addicted to giving herself orgasms, and gets candid about using sex toys.

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Jada says. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was just like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.’ Yeah, you get addicted. You can create so much pleasure, you constantly want it."

"That's some next level right there," Willow cracks.

Red Table Talk's latest episode is available now on Facebook Watch. Check out new episodes on Mondays and visit Red Table Talk on Wednesdays for a Facebook Live with Jada, Willow and Adrienne.

Last month, Jada told ET she was "shocked" to learn of Willow's introduction to sex.

"I was like, 'What did you see?... Oh my god, I need to get this child some therapy,'" she joked.

Watch below:

